HPBOSE released 10th result

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has released the 10th result. Students can check their result by visiting the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

This time, Manvi of Sanawar Valley Public School, Bajaura Kullu, has secured the first position in the state by scoring 694 marks out of 700, while Deeksha Kathyal of Government School, Chabutra, Hamirpur, has secured the second position by scoring 693 marks.

On the other hand, two students Akshit Sharma and Charaksik Thakur have secured a place in the top three in the state by scoring 692 marks in the third position.

Board Secretary Dr. Vishal Sharma told that this time 90 thousand 635 students had participated in term one and two of class X.

81732 students have passed the exam while 7534 students have failed. This time the result of class X has been 87.7 percent, while last year it was 87.5 percent.