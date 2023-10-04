Chances of rain for two days in many parts of Himachal, know weather forecast till October 10

There is a possibility of rain for two days in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, the weather is likely to remain clear in the entire state till October 7.

At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in some parts of the plains, middle and high mountains on 8th and 9th October. The weather is forecast to be clear in all parts on October 10.

On the other hand, conditions are becoming favorable for the withdrawal of monsoon from the remaining parts of the state during the next two days.

Monsoon likely to depart from remaining parts in two days

The monsoon season has ended from six districts of the state in Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur on October 1, while it has partially ended from the lower parts of Shimla district.

Now it is likely to depart from Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Mandi and upper areas of Shimla within two-three days.

Last year too, monsoon had departed from the state on October 3. This time monsoon entered the state on June 24.