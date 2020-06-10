Girls outshine boys in Himachal Class-X results

Girls have dominated the top positions in Class X results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Tuesday. As per the chairman of the education board Suresh Soni, in top positions there are 23 girls and 14 boys.

Tanu from Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Samloti, in the Nagrota Bagwan area of Kangra topped by scoring 98.7 per cent marks (691/700). Kshitiz Sharma from New Gurukul Public School, Gopalnangar, in Hamirpur district scored 98.57% (690/700) to secure the second position.

Second topper Kshitiz Sharma.

Vansh Gupta from Glory Public School, Bilaspur, scored 98.43% (689/700), Shagun Rana from Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Samloti, in Nagrota Bagwan and Anisha Sharma from government high school, Pantehra, from Ghumarwin area of Bilaspur district were jointly placed at third position.

Shreya Sharma from Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur district scored 98.29% (688/700) to bag fourth spot.

Fifth position is jointly shared by six students scoring 98.14% marks (687/700) each. The students are: Ansh Bharadwaj from New Era School of Sciences, Chhatri, from Bharmour area of Chamba district; Vanshika from Amar Shanti Model Public school from the Baroh area in Kangra district; Karun Kumar from Government Senior Secondary School, Holi, in Chamba district; Shagun Sharma Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin; Laila from DAV Public School, Rangli area in Manali in Kullu district; and Nisha from Swami Vivekanand Senior Secondary School, Ramnagar, from Mandi district.

The overall pass percentage in the results declared today was 68.11 per cent, 8 per cent higher than last year’s 60.74. In pass percentage also, the girls fared better than the boys. The pass percentage among the girls was 71.5 per cent, whereas it was 64.94 per cent among the boys, he said.

The Chairman said 14,323 students had appeared in the examination this year. The examination papers of the students who secured the first 100 positions were rechecked by authorities to rule out any discrepancy, he said.

