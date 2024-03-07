Invitation to 216 Gods and Goddesses in International Shivratri Festival

Shimla: The International Shivratri Festival will start on March 9. Mandi administration has sent invitations to 216 ancient gods and goddesses for the International Shivratri Festival. Badadev Kamrunag will reach Mandi today for the Shivratri festival.

As soon as he arrives, the work for the International Shivratri Festival will also begin. Along with Badadev, six other gods and goddesses will also reach Mandi today.

Along with this, the arrival of other Gods and Goddesses will also start from Shivratri on 8th March. The International Shivratri Festival will be inaugurated by State Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on March 9.

He will worship Lord Rajmadhav around 2 o’clock and then attend the first royal jaleb of the festival.

The second Shahi Jaleb of the Mahotsav will be taken out on March 12 and the Mahotsav will conclude on March 15 with the Karakamals of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla after the last Shahi Jaleb of Rajmadhav.

Baba Hansraj Raghuvanshi, the artist from the Bilaspur district of Himachal, who has become famous all over the world for his bhajans, will be seen singing the praises of Lord Bholenath and playing the Damru of Shiva in the cultural evening of the International Shivratri Festival.

For the first time, the administration has invited bhajan singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi in the cultural evenings of Shivratri Mahotsav. Hansraj Raghuvanshi will be the main artist in the first cultural evening on March 9.

People will be able to see him on the stage around 10 pm. Before him in the same evening, Kumar Sahil will also perform as a star artist. This time, Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai will add Punjabi flavor to the Punjabi Night of Shivratri Mahotsav, while the Akhtar Brothers will also be seen showcasing their skills in the third cultural evening.

The administration has announced the artists for the cultural evenings of the International Shivratri Festival. This time also the cultural evenings of Shivratri Mahotsav will be organized on the Seri stage.

Six cultural evenings will be organized in the festival, in which along with state-level artists, Punjabi and Mumbai artists have also been invited. Mamta Bhardwaj, Laman Band and Ishant Bhardwaj will come on stage as star artists in the second cultural evening on March 10.