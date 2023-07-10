Himachal Weather: Rain wreaks havoc amid red alert, cloudburst in Kullu-Mandi

Amid red alert, rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Five people have died in Shimla’s Kumarsain, Rampur and Kullu. Cloud burst in Jagrai Nala of Manikarna Valley of Kullu district has caused huge devastation.

Debris and water entered people’s houses after a cloudburst at Thunag in Mandi district. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has declared holiday on July 10 and 11 in all schools, colleges, and universities of the state.

This information was given in the press statement issued by the Chief Minister. The Director Higher Education has issued orders in this regard.

Several vehicles were washed away like toys in the Beas and Parvati rivers in Mandi and Kullu districts. Rivers and drains are in spate across the state. Due to heavy rains, movement on the highway and other roads from Shimla to Mandi-Hamirpur-Kangra has been affected.

Landslide is happening from under the iron bridge near Ghandal on Shimla-Manali National Highway-205, due to which the traffic on the bridge is being run one-way. Shimla Police has made alternate arrangements for this.

Vehicles going from Shimla towards Arki, Shalaghat, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi will pass through the iron bridge near Ghandal only. Whereas vehicles coming from Arki, Shalaghat, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi towards Shimla should use Bangora (Galog), Kalihatti, Nalhatti, Haridevi, Ghanahatti road.

Praying for the safety of people in Himachal Pradesh state 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SKcTdLBWpk — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) July 9, 2023

After five years, Shimla received torrential rain during a single day in July. 79 mm of rain has been recorded. Earlier in the year 2018, 118 mm of rain was recorded.

After the year 1993, Una has recorded the highest rainfall during 24 hours. In the year 1993, there was 188 mm of rain. This time 166 mm of rain has been recorded.