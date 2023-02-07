Three railway stations in the state will become world-class.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, state-of-the-art facilities will be developed at Baijnath-Paprola, Palampur, and Amb-Andaura railway stations in Himachal Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami has said that Government of India Railway Minister Ashwini Baishnav told her in an informal conversation that these stations will be equipped with the latest world-class facilities, including free Wi-Fi, multi-design furniture, disabled-friendly facilities for railway passengers.

Many new facilities including facilities, including approach road widening, high-level platform, interconnectivity, security, air conditioner, waiting hall, accelerator, and drinking water will be developed.

With this, the whole area can be developed from the point of view of tourism and along with the convenience of the local people, high-end/wealthy tourists can be attracted.

He said that soon a survey team of railway officials will visit these stations to take stock of the possibilities of expansion of facilities and will submit the report of an increase in railway facilities to the Ministry of Railways, on the basis of which budget provision will be made.

Railway consultants will be deployed for new facilities at these stations. He said that all this work would be completed in one and a half years.

A survey team will come to these stations to know the facilities of the passengers, after assessing the existing facilities at the station, a report will be prepared for their improvement.

For the expansion of the rail project in Himachal Pradesh, a provision of Rs 1838 crore has been made in 2023-24, which is 17 times more than in the year 2009-14.

Along with this, Goswami told that a provision of 1000 crores was made for Bhanupalli, Bilaspur-Beri rail project in Himachal Pradesh, 450 crores for Chandigarh-Baddi and 452 crores for Nangal-Talwara rail line.

Apart from this, a provision of Rs 870 crore has also been made for the hydrogen train on the Kalka-Shimla rail line.

MP Goswami told that the sports budget has been increased by 400 crores and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana budget has been increased by 66 percent.

Related Posts