Tourists gathered to see snow on Baralarcha Pass

Shimla: With the opening of the Atal Tunnel, Baralacha, and Shinkula Pass have started emerging as new tourist destinations for the tourists.

The Baralacha Pass, situated at an altitude of 16040 feet above sea level, connects the Lahaul Valley to Ladakh.

Baralacha Pass is covered with snow even in the month of June. Baralacha Pass is 73 km from Keylong and 144 km from Manali, a four-hour journey.

Due to the limited number of vehicles set by the NGT to go to Rohtang Pass, tourists are turning to Baralacha Pass in large numbers to see the snow.

For the convenience of tourists, the Himachal Tourism Department is running two buses between Manali and Baralacha Pass. Four to eight feet of snow is still lying in the Baralacha Pass.

Tourists are enjoying the beautiful valleys and cold weather by reaching here. Before reaching the Baralacha Pass, the tourists are seeing the snow-covered Surajtal. Even in the month of June Surajtal is completely covered with a sheet of snow.

Surajtal is 65 km from Keylong and 130 km from Manali, adjacent to the Manali-Leh Highway. Tourists going to Baralacha and Leh are seen stopping at Surajtal and taking selfies.

Cleanliness campaign launched in Surajtal

The snow-covered valleys of Baralacha are attracting tourists on the basis of their beauty, but there is a lack of toilets along with adventure sports.

The tourists are unable to get the facility of entertainment like skiing and tube skating despite the snow here, on Wednesday, the District Child Protection Unit, under the leadership of Child Protection Officer Dr. Hiranand, conducted a cleanliness drive with the tourists in the Baralacha Pass and Surajtal area.