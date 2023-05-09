Hari Rai Temple – Temple of Lord Vishnu

Hari Rai Temple is the main temple of Chamba town of Himachal Pradesh dedicated to Lord Vishnu in which Lord Vishnu sits in his three incarnations as human, boar and lion.

Built in the 11th century, the idol of the Lord in the temple is exquisitely decorated with rings, arms, mukut (head gear), beaded necklace, and kundal.

The temple has another attractive idol of Lord Vishnu riding a chariot drawn by six horses. This is the most outstanding idol of the temple which is a shikara style architecture and is believed to be the only idol draped in saffron colour.

This temple is completely different from other temples in the area, wrapped in saffron-colored paste. The entrance of this temple is decorated with beautiful idols of Ganga and Yamuna.

Apart from this, the temple also has idols of Lord Shiva Surya, Aruna, Goddess Uma, and Nandi.

History

The temple was constructed by prince Lakshmana Varman, son of Salavahana Varman in 11th century CE. A joint copper plate grant of Soma Varman and Asata Varman, belonging to the Hari Rai and Champavati temples records the grant of lands to three temples, one of the temple is dedicated to Hari, founded by Lakshmana Varman.

The shrine dedicated to Hari mentioned in the grant might be the present Hari Rai Temple. This grant was issued during the first regnal year of Asata Varman (1080-1105 CE), the brother and successor of Soma Varman. This temple is protected as monuments of national importance by the central Archaeological Survey of India.

What is the best time to visit Hari Raya Temple?

March to June is the best time to visit Chamba as the temperature remains low and pleasant during these months. In the valleys of Chamba, the nights are cool in summer.

If you are planning an offbeat vacation or honeymoon then think again. July is the beginning of monsoon here and it is not advisable to travel here due to heavy rains.

December is a good time for snow lovers but do carry warm clothes while traveling during this time as the temperature can drop down to sub-zero levels.

How to reach Hari Raya Temple

How to Reach by flight

If you want to travel by air to Chaba, the nearest airports are Pathankot (120 km), Amritsar (220 km), Kangra (172 km) and Chandigarh (400 km). Buses and cabs are easily available to take you from all these airports to Chamba.

How to Reach by road

HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) runs regular buses from the neighboring states of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Which passes through the major cities of the state, Pathankot, Shimla, Kangra, Solan and Dharamshala.

How to Reach by train

The nearest railway station is at Pathankot, which is about 120 km from Chamba. Buses and taxis are very easily available from Pathankot to Chamba.

Alternatively, you can also take a train till Chandigarh or New Delhi and then travel by bus or cab

Timings

The temple remains open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Hari Rai Temple Google Map

