Police Constable Paper Leak: Mastermind works in Income Tax Department, Wife under suspense

Himachal police has zeroed on the mastermind Sandeep Talor of Himachal Pradesh police constable paper leak case. The police is in constant touch with Rajasthan police to nab the culprit as soon as possible. The accused is said to be working in the income tax department in Chittorgarh.

According to sources, Rinki Purva, the wife of Sandeep Talor is a TGT science at Govt Senior Secondary School, Sanglia, Seekar. Some of the money was deposited in her bank account hence her role is also under suspense, told the police.

Leaked from the Printing press

SIT found that the paper was leaked from the printing press and not while being set. With this, a four member police committee responsible for printing has come under the SIT investigation radar.

91 arrested

SIT has arrested 91 people, including 63 candidates, three kin of the candidates and 25 people, including agents, middlemen and kingpins. Ten people have been arrested from other states. SIT has also recovered INR 10,34,900 and 6,000 Nepalese Rupees besides five cars, laptops, memory cards, mobile phones and many incrementing documents.

As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts. Hence the police have arrested those including touts, parents of candidates, examinees who bought papers, and the middlemen who helped the kingpin spread his network ahead of the examination conducted on March 27.

Police detectives found that the kingpin had laid hands on the examination paper much before the examinations were held and used networks from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh to reach the candidates. The touts had even approached coaching centres to get information about the aspirants.

Two agents arrested in the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment written exam have industrial units at Ghanahatt in Shimla, the SIT investigations have revealed.

The accused Virendra Kumar and Devraj were arrested from Arki of Solan district last Saturday and during the investigation, they revealed the names of many more people involved in the paper leak.

