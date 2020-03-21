Himachal postpones Classes 10 to 12 board exams scheduled for March 23

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) has postponed all examinations for Classes 10 to 12 that were scheduled for on March 23, Monday.

The board, in its order issued on Saturday, said the examinations had been postponed till further orders due to coronavirus outbreak.

All practical examinations have also been postponed.

Meanwhile, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said Section 144 of the CrPC would be invoked strictly in the district from Saturday.

All government offices would deal only with emergency cases.

There was panic in Kangra district after two patients tested positive at Tanda medical college.

