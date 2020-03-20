No entry for tourists in Himachal

Shimla : Himachal Pradesh on Thursday banned entry of all tourists, domestic as well as foreign, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring state with immediate effect till further orders.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said a need was being felt to stop the entry of tourists with one Covid case being reported from Chandigarh. He said the orders have been issued under Clause 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID 19) Regulations, 2020, to enforce social distancing and prevent import of the virus into the state.

The locals had been demanding the need for banning the entry of tourists into the state as even after the closure of all educational institutions, both domestic and foreign tourists were still coming in large numbers. Perceiving them to be a major threat, it was decided to ban their entry till further orders. However, not even a single Covid positive case has been reported in Himachal so far. — TNS

Source : The Tribune