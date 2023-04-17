Magnificent Shobha Yatra of Khatu Shyam in Nahan City

The grand Nishan Shobha Yatra of Khatu Shyam, the most worshiped in Kalyug, was organized in Nahan city on Sunday.

For the happiness, prosperity and peace of the city, Baba Shyam Sahara Mandal Nahan is organizing Shree Shyam Sankirtan at the historical Chaugan Maidan under a two-day event, in which various social organizations of Nahan city also cooperate for Bhajan Sandhya.

On the other hand, the program started with a grand Nishan Shobha Yatra on Sunday. During this, Baba Shyam’s Shobha Yatra was taken out across the city with bands and instruments from the historic Chaugan. The devotees received blessings of Baba Shyam at various places along the yatra.

Members of the organizing board, Digvijay Kanwar, Ashok Aggarwal, etc. told that on April 17, Shri Shyam Sankirtan will be organized at the historical Chaugan Maidan. In this program Jaipur’s famous bhajan singer Mukesh Bagda will enthrall the people of Nahan with the bhajans of Baba Khatu Shyam.

During this, cooperation has also been provided by organizations like Lions Club Nahan, Innerwheel Club Classic Nahan etc. for arranging food for the devotees. Various other social organizations of the city are also extending their support in this cause.

There was a huge crowd of people to see Baba. (HDM)