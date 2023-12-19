Chances of White Christmas are low, know weather forecast

Shimla: This time in Himachal Pradesh, chances of White Christmas on 25th December are less. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, the weather is forecast to be clear in the entire state on 24 and 25 December. However, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in some areas in the central and high mountain areas on December 22 and 23.

This change in weather will occur due to the activity of western disturbance. Whereas in the plains the weather is forecast to remain clear for a week. Let us tell you that this time snowfall is continuing in the state since November.

Snow continued to fall in the upper areas even in the month of December. In such a situation, the upper areas of Sissu, Rohtang, Keylong, Bharmour, Pangi, Shikari Devi, Kamrunag, Churdhar of Lahaul are still covered with snow.

Thousands of tourists are reaching Manali and Lahaul every day in search of snow. Apart from Kullu-Manali, advance booking of hotels for Christmas and New Year has already been done in Shimla, Chail, Kasauli, Dalhousie.

For the convenience of tourists, Northern Railway has started another special train from Kalka to Shimla from Monday. On the other hand, cold wave continues in the state.

The chill continues in the morning and evening. The minimum temperature in seven areas of the state has been recorded at minus. Today the weather remains clear in the capital Shimla and other parts.