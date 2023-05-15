Jogini Waterfall is a Famous Place for Adventure Lovers

Jogini Waterfalls is located in the beautiful valley of Manali, about 4 km from the bustling city and about 2 km from Vashishtha Temple.

Jogini Falls is a famous tourist destination where the water falls from a height of 160 feet. One has to trek through deodar trees and orchards from Vashishtha temple to reach Jogini Falls. This waterfall is a great place for nature lovers and adventure lovers.

The trek to Jogini Falls takes about 3 hours, so carry a camera with you to capture the beauty of the place.

If you wish to take a pit stop, there are restaurants providing local snacks along with a hot cup of tea along the way.

The mesmerizing Jogini Waterfall is considered to be one of the most romantic attractions in Manali, which is highly preferred by couples.

The area is famous for adventure and recreational activities and is a favorite picnic spot among tourists.

Tips for Visiting Jogini Waterfalls

If necessary, take proper trekking gear and warm clothes with you.

Tourists should take responsibility for their own safety.

Trek in tourist groups and start trekking early in the morning to return safely before dark.

Drink enough water and keep your body hydrated.

There are some guest houses on the way. Tourists can stop there if needed.

Best time to visit Jogini Falls

The best time to visit Jogini Falls is during the summer season between March and May and during the winter, i.e. between October and February.

During the winters, the temperature here becomes quite low, while it remains pleasant throughout the summer. It is pleasant to visit the waterfall in both seasons.

How to Reach Jogini Waterfall

How To Reach By Flight

Jogini Waterfall is a major tourist destination of Manali. If you want to travel by plane to Jogini Waterfall, then tell that its nearest airport is Kullu Manali Airport in Bhuntar, which is located at a distance of 55 kilometers from Jogini Waterfall.

You can take a taxi from the airport or travel by state transport bus to reach Jogini Waterfall.

How to Reach by Road

Buses are easily available from Delhi to Manali. Manali is at a distance of 570 km from Delhi. Bus services are also available from Shimla, Dharamshala, Leh, and Chandigarh to Manali.

If you do not want to travel by bus, you can hire a taxi to travel to Manali. However, make sure that the driver has experience of driving in hilly areas. Tourists can take the help of taxis or cabs to reach Jogini Waterfalls from Manali.

How To Reach By Train

If you are planning to go to Jogini Waterfall or Manali by train, then tell that the nearest railway station to Manali is Ambala Cantt or Chandigarh.

After reaching Chandigarh or Ambala with the help of a train, you will have to travel by bus to Manali.

Jogini Waterfalls Google Map

