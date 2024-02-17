farmer Protest: One farmer died in the movement

On Friday, the fourth day of Punjab farmers’ march to Delhi, there was another ruckus at Shambhu border. When the farmers tried to move towards the barricading, the Haryana Police fired tear gas shells on them.

Many farmers have suffered injuries due to shells exploding on their bodies. On the other hand, SI Hiralal of GRP posted in Ambala died. The reason for this is said to be suffocation due to tear gas shells.

Gurdaspur farmer Gyan Singh, who had come on strike at Shambhu border on Friday morning, has died. This is the first case of death of a farmer in this farmers’ movement. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has said that the real reason will be known after the post mortem report comes.

It is noteworthy that last time 700 farmers had died in the farmers’ movement. On the other hand, the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organizations on Friday had a mixed effect.

While shops and other business establishments remained closed in Punjab in support of the bandh, demonstrations were held at many places.

The protesters raised slogans against the central government and burnt effigies. It is noteworthy that after the third round of talks between Union Ministers and farmers which lasted for more than five hours on Thursday night remained inconclusive, now the next round of talks will be held on Sunday and all eyes are fixed on that meeting.

According to the statement issued on Friday by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who was present in the meeting, consensus has been reached on various points in the third round of talks and other important issues will be resolved soon.