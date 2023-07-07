Education department’s instructions, the Dress code will not change in schools;

Shimla: The color of the uniform of the students studying in government schools of the state will not change for the time being. The old dress code will remain applicable in this session. In this context, the education department has issued written instructions to the schools.

After these instructions, there is news of relief for hundreds of uniform vendors of the state along with the parents who are running in confusion, because on the one hand the parents of the children were not able to understand whether they should buy cloth for the uniform or not, on the other And the shopkeepers were confused that if they bring clothes and if the dress code of uniforms is changed in the schools, then their clothes will be wasted, because then who will buy them.

In fact, after the formation of the new government in the state, many changes have been made regarding the distribution of uniforms in the education department.

In such a situation, there was a discussion on the matter that the color of the uniform can be changed, but keeping in view the convenience of the parents, the government has postponed this decision in this session.

Let us tell you that on the one hand, where the government has kept the dress code of the previous government in schools, on the other hand, instead of uniform clothes, an initiative has been started to give 600 rupees directly to the account of the mothers of the students. This money has also been transferred by the department. (hdm)

Facility available only till eighth grade

Under the Atal School Uniform Scheme, in the past about eight and a half lakh students studying in government schools across the state from class 1st to 12th have been given free smart uniforms, but the government, which is facing financial crisis, has now extended this scheme only till class 8th. The benefit of the facility has been given to the students.

