Lightning struck Manikarna’s Ghodil pasture

Shimla: More than 100 sheep and goats have come under the grip of lightning late at night in the Ghodil pasture of Manikarna valley of district Kullu, while the sheepherder has been injured. He has been brought to Kullu hospital for treatment.

According to the information, lightning struck a place called Ghodil in Shunkchang Top of Manikarna Valley at 2.30 am, killing more than 100 sheep and goats on the spot, while sheepherder Sonu Kumar of Gadgi village was injured. The team of Animal Husbandry and Revenue Department has left for the spot.