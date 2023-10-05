Alternative route near Pandoh will remain closed from 12 midnight to 5 am

The alternative route built to connect Kainchimod near Pandoh Dam will remain closed from 12 noon to 5 am due to essential work.

Mandi Pandoh National Highway has been affected by heavy rains. Restoration work is continuing on a war footing, due to which the link road has been opened for vehicles.

This road is four and a half kilometers long, which has been built by the Public Works Department for the convenience of the passengers. ASP Mandi Sagar Chandra said that the road is being closed from 12 noon to 5 am due to important work.

The work will take about four to five days. He said that the restoration work of Mandi Pandoh NH is also going on war footing which may take some time. In view of Dussehra in Kullu, consideration is being given to opening two-way bypass link road.