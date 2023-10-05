Recruitment process begins for 56 posts of Veterinary Officers

Shimla: The recruitment process has started for 56 posts of Veterinary Officers in the Animal Husbandry Department of Himachal. The Public Service Commission has invited applications for recruitment to these posts. Candidates interested in recruitment to these posts can apply till 27th October.

After this, the Commission’s portal will be closed for applications. According to the notification issued by the Public Service Commission, out of total 56 posts, 19 posts will be filled from the unreserved category. 5 posts are available for the general category economic worker section.

7 posts will be filled from General Category Ex-Servicemen quota. One post will be filled from Ward of Freedom Fighter quota from general category. 6 posts will be filled from Other Backward Class category.

One post will be filled from Ex-Serviceman quota of Scheduled Caste category. 6 posts will be filled from Scheduled Caste category. 4 posts will be filled from Scheduled Tribe category.

6 posts will be filled from the backlog of ExServicemen dependents from General Category. One post will be filled from the backlog of ExServicemen dependents from Scheduled Caste category.

Assistant Professor result out

Public Service Commission has declared the result of the personality test conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor from college cadre in the subject of Botany.

Applications were invited on 27 April 2022 to fill 24 posts of Assistant Professor Botany. Now their final result has been declared.

Similarly, the result of the recruitment process for 22 posts of Assistant Professor from college cadre for the subject of Zoology has also been declared.