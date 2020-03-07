Three suspected Covid patients test negative

Shimla : Three suspected patients – a 32-year-old man from Bilaspur under treatment at IGMC-Shimla, and mother-daughter duo from Sulah admitted to government medical college, Tanda — tested negative for coronavirus, revealed a test report received here yesterday from AIIMS, New Delhi.

About the patients A 32-year-old man from Bilaspur, who was under treatment at IGMC-Shimla, had a travel history of South Korea, and a mother-daughter duo from Sulah, admitted to the government medical college in Tanda had visited Italy.

The negative reports of their blood samples have come as a major relief for the state health authorities. The patient from Bilaspur had travel history from South Korea, while the mother-daughter duo had returned from Italy. They have been under surveillance for the last three days.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, RD Dhiman, who also had video-conference with the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, briefed him about Himachal’s preparedness on meeting the Covid-19 threat. He said all three suspected patients have tested negative for the Covid.

Dhiman said the people should take precaution by not assembling in crowded places and avoid contact with the persons with travel history from China for 28 days.

Meanwhile, Tanda college sources said both patients were discharged yesterday. Health Department sources said 13 residents of Kangra, who had travel history of South-East Asia and were kept under observation, had tested negative. He said 30 residents of the district were kept under observation. Ten beds for coronavirus patients have been kept ready at Tanda medical college, 4 each at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala and Civil Hospital, Palampur. Source: The Tribune

Comments

comments