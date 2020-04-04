3rd patient from Kangra tests negative

The third Covid 19 positive patient in Kangra, Sarla Devi, a resident of Dobh village in Shahpur sub division, also tested negative in the test conducted in Tanda medical college yesterday.

Sarla Devi had come back to Kangra from Dubai on March 18. After about 12 days of hospitalization she has now tested negative. District health authorities said that another test would be performed on her tomorrow before she is discharged from hospital.

The other Covid 19 positive patient from Kangra, Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Lunj village, was discharged from Tanda medical college March 30. The third Covid positive patient from Kangra, a Tibetan , had died in Tanda medical college on March 23.

All close contacts of three Covid 19 positive patients from Kangra have also tested negative for infection in the tests conducted till date. Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati said today three Covid suspects were tested for corona infection and all have tested negative. Source: The Tribune

