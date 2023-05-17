May 17 is lucky for Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, Read Interesting Information

May 17 at the Cricket Stadium Dharamshala is lucky every time for the Punjab Kings. In the nine matches played so far in Dharamshala, Kings XI Punjab have played their two matches on May 17.

So far, Punjab has won both these matches played till May 17. Till now, if we look at the accident case in Dharamshala, then the Punjab team played nine matches.

Of these, 16 and 18 April in 2010, 15 and 17 May in 2011, and 17 and 19 May in 2012, while in 2013, Punjab played matches on 16 and 18 May.

Punjab won five out of nine matches played in Dharamshala. In the match played between Punjab Kings and Rail Challenger Palace on May 17, 2011, in Dharamshala, the Punjab team scored 232 runs while batting first.

Adam Gilchrist scored a century in this match, while RCB could only manage 121 runs to chase down the score. And on May 17, 2012, there was a match between Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Batting first in this, the Chennai team had given the target of 120 runs to Punjab after losing seven wickets. At the same time, chasing a small score, the Punjab team won the match by scoring 123 runs and losing four wickets.

At the same time, after 10 years, on May 17, 2023, the Punjab Kings XI team will playoff with Delhi Capitals. Anyway, from the previous record, the Dharamshala ground has been lucky for the Punjab Kings and May 17 has been a lucky day.