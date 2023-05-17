Bhrigu Lake Gives an Amazing Feeling Amidst Snow-Covered Peaks

Bhrigu Lake Manali is a famous lake located in Himachal Pradesh where lakhs of tourists come every year to visit Bhrigu Lake and enjoy trekking around it.

Bhrigu Lake is a major tourist spot in Manali named after the sage Bhrigu who is said to have meditated near this lake.

The lake is also known as the ‘Pool of the Gods’ because of an ancient legend that states that the gods took a dip in its sacred waters.

Bhrigu Lake is situated to the east of Rohtang Pass and is situated at a distance of 6 km from Gulaba village.

Where you have to go Trekking.

Like many glacial lakes in the Kullu Valley, this lake makes for an ideal weekend trek and picnic spot with your family. The trek starts from Gulaba surrounded by deodar forest and tall kharsu oak trees.

Trekking to Bhrigu Lake is quite popular among tourists. The entire trek to Bhrigu Lake, located at a distance of 24 km, takes about 4 days.

The trek for this starts from Gulaba. During trekking, tourists get to see the spectacular view of the deodar forests and mountains.

Tips for Bhrigu Lake Trekking

Be sure to wear the necessary trekking gear and necessary materials for camping.

It is advised that tourists trek or camp in groups with a trekking/adventure company.

If you go with an adventure company for trekking, then you will have to pay a fee for this.

Manali has its monsoon season from June to August, due to which tourists are advised to avoid visiting the place during this season, as the area is susceptible to landslides.

Here the calmness of this lake situated amidst the snow-covered peaks on all sides gives you a wonderful feeling.

History of Bhrigu Lake Manali

Talking about the history of Bhrigu Lake, this lake has a very special religious significance in Hinduism. The path to this lake passes through meadows, which are also called Bhrigu Lake Meadows.

Bhrigu Lake is named after sage Bhrigu, one of the seven most revered sages in Hinduism. The local people here say that sage Bhrigu meditated on the banks of this lake.

The most special thing about this lake is that even in the winter season, this lake never freezes completely.

It is also believed about this lake that Bhrigu Rishi wrote Samita at this place, in which information about the past, present, and future is found.

The Nehru Kund, formed from the water of Bhrigu Lake, is also located here, which is very much liked by tourists.

River rafting

Seeing the magnificent views of the magnificent waterfalls of the river and having a breathtaking experience of river rafting in Manali can prove to be very special for you.

If you are sporty and love adventure sports, then you must try this activity. River rafting in Manali in one of the best rafting stretches in the world can prove to be a memorable one for you.

Enjoy skiing near Bhrigu Lake

If you are visiting Manali then you must enjoy the great experience of skiing at Rohtang Pass. You can indulge in adventure activities like skiing to witness the blanket of snow rolling down the slopes of the mountain.

Rohtang Pass offers adventure sports of skiing. You can learn skiing techniques by gliding on the snow under the guidance of professionals.

If you are skiing for the first time then you must follow the instructions carefully while getting involved in this sport.

Best time to visit and visit Bhrigu Lake

The best time to visit Bhrigu Lake is between October and May which is the winter season in Manali. A significant part of the lake is frozen during this time and there is ice around it.

The summer season in Manali is between March and May which is a good season to indulge in adventure/recreational activities like trekking and visiting the lake as the weather is clear and pleasant throughout the day.

How To Reach Bhrigu Lake

How to Reach by Flight

Bhrigu Lake is a major tourist destination of Manali. If you want to travel by plane to Bhrigu Lake, then tell that its nearest airport is Bhuntar, which is located at a distance of 50 km from Manali.

You can take a taxi from the airport to reach Bhrigu Lake or you can go to Kullu and take a bus that plies on this route.

How to Reach by Road

Buses are easily available from Delhi to Manali. Manali is at a distance of 570 km from Delhi. Bus services are also available from Shimla, Dharamshala, Leh, and Chandigarh to Manali.

If you do not want to travel by bus, you can hire a taxi to travel to Manali. However, make sure that the driver has experience of driving in hilly areas.

How To Reach By Train

If you are planning to go to Bhrigu Lake or Manali by train, then tell that the nearest railway station to Manali is Ambala Cantt or Chandigarh. After reaching Chandigarh or Ambala with the help of train, you will have to travel by bus to Manali.

