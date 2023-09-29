Big news for youth looking for jobs, bumper vacancy in Central Pollution Control Board

If you are looking for a government job, then there is big news for you. National Clean Air Program under the Central Pollution Control Board has issued a notification for the recruitment of 74 posts of NCAP Consultant A, B and C in various states.

In such a situation, if you are also interested and eligible for recruitment on these posts, then you can go to the official website and apply till October 10.

However, these recruitments will be done on contract basis. According to the notification, the initial appointment will be for one year.

If needed, the tenure of the youth performing well can also be extended. Appointments of selected candidates will be made in Delhi.

To apply, candidates must have three years of experience along with graduation in the relevant subject.

The age of the candidates applying has been kept up to 65 years. Selected candidates will be given a salary ranging from Rs 60 thousand to Rs one lakh. Besides, other allowances will also be given to the candidates.