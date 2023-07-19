Four hours long jam near 32 mile, hill debris fell on Mandi-Pathankot NH due to rain

Shimla: Due to four-lane work near mile 32 on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway, late-night rains caused a hillock to fall on the road, in which a truck got stuck at around 4 am.

Due to this, there was a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road. Long-route buses also got stuck, due to which people going to far-flung areas faced a lot of trouble.

Apart from this, vehicles supplying newspapers along with many other private vehicles were also stuck.

People were stuck in the jam for four hours. The employees of Fourlane Company removed the truck after a lot of effort and got the traffic restored at 8 am.