In MNREGA, the Central Government gave time to Himachal, Gave Relief to thousands of Gram Panchayats

Shimla: The central government has given an extension till June 4 for data entry in the MNREGA scheme in Himachal Pradesh.

These instructions of the Central Government have been issued by the Director of the State Rural Department to all the Deputy Commissioners and Block Development Officers.

It is clear that all the data entry for the financial year 2022-23 is going to be known till 4th. After this, there will be no extra time for entry.

In the state, it is ensured that the entry of the receipt bill, certified on behalf of the state government, is registered. Entry of any new musterol shall not be declared in the previous financial year.

Fresh FTO will not be issued. Nor will there be entry of new demand. These instructions have been issued by the Director of the State Rural Development Department, Rigved Thakur.

These instructions have been issued to Project MNREGA and Project Director with mutual cooperation from Deputy Commissioner, Block Development.

It is notable that many entries ending on March 31, 2023 were not found in the entry of MNREGA for the financial year 2022-23. Due to this, the payment of university work was stopped.

In such a situation, the state government was requested to give an additional period for online data entry. The reason for this is that the central government has given time. This has brought relief to thousands of panchayats in the state.