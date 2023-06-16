JBT-DLED trainees boycotted classes for the second day as well

Shimla: The JBT and DLED Unemployed Trainees Union is protesting against the state government at Seri Channi in Mandi by boycotting the classes for the second consecutive day for their demands.

The Sangh believes that this protest will continue till BEd is not thrown out of JBT Tet. Students of District Education and Training Institute Mandi, Karishma College, Abhilashi College, and other institutions participated in this protest on Friday.

The union warned the state government that if B.Ed teachers were recruited against the posts meant for them, they would intensify their agitation.