Now the Entrance Exam for BEd will be Held on June 15, Schedule Changed due to Administrative Reasons

The examination schedule for B.Ed in Himachal Pradesh University has been reshuffled due to administrative reasons. Now, you can apply online for admission in B.Ed till May 30.

Along with this, their verification will be done from May 31 to June 1. After that, there will be an entrance exam for this on June 15, while the result of the BAA entrance exam will be declared on July 6.

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has invited applications for 8500 seats in a two-year B.Ed course for the upcoming session. For this, the university has issued a notification on the website.

The university has released its respective schedule. According to the earlier schedule released for admission in the new session in all 73 B.Ed colleges affiliated to HPU’s Education Department, B.Ed College Dharamshala, and University, the entrance examination was to be held on May 31.

Controller of Examinations, Himachal Pradesh University, Dr JS Negi said that 85 percent of seats in Himachal Pradesh University and its affiliated B.Ed colleges would be reserved for native Himachalis.

15% of seats will be filled by students from other states. For this, students of Jammu and Kashmir will also be able to apply. Seats will be filled keeping in mind the merit in private and government colleges only on the basis of entrance test. The prospectus has been made available on the website by HPU.