The Chief Minister said – Government will give one lakh each to the disaster victims, not 5,000

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the government will make changes in the relief manual. Now the disaster affected people will be given a relief amount of one lakh rupees.

Earlier this amount was given 5000 rupees. Damage will be compensated separately. Talking to the flood-affected people in Sainj, the Chief Minister expressed condolences on the loss of life and property. He said that the government would provide all possible help to the affected.

He also announced the release of a quick relief amount of Rs one crore. He said that the rescue operation is going on continuously to evacuate the stranded tourists and local citizens in the area.

Six helicopters have been made available for this. For better connectivity in Sainj area, the local police administration has been informed on the spot.

Two satellite phones have also been made available. He said that efforts are on to restore power supply in Kullu district. Once the power supply is restored, the pagal supply schemes will also be restored.

Air services have been started to evacuate tourists and local people stranded at various places in the state.

Instructions to evacuate the elderly, women, children and patients first

The CM said, the first helicopter service was started on Tuesday morning to rescue the stranded people in Chandratal, but it has been delayed due to bad weather.

In the evening again the helicopter took off and seven people were safely brought to Bhuntar. The administration has been instructed to evacuate the elderly, women, children and patients from Chandratal. Others stranded in Chandratal are being sent to Kaza.