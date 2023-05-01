This Beautiful Lake in Kangra is Surrounded by Lush Green Deodar Trees

Dal Lake is located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, which is named after Dal Lake in Kashmir. This lake is one of the most popular tourist places in Himachal Pradesh.

Tourists and nature lovers throng here throughout the day to see the attractions. Dal Lake in Dharamshala is a very special place to spend a peaceful time and watch the fishes.

Dal Lake is a small-medium altitude lake (1,775 m above sea level), situated at a distance of 11 km from Dharamshala near the village of Tota Rani on Mcleodganj Naddi road in Kangra Himachal Pradesh.

Dal Lake is 2 km towards west from McLeodGanj. The lake is surrounded by lush green forests of deodar, Dal Lake is famous for its beauty and pilgrimage centre. The area around Dal Lake is a natural paradise.

The area of the lake is around one hectare (i.e. 10,000 square metres). A famous Lord Shiva temple is situated on the banks of Dal Lake, which is considered very sacred and is 200 years old. According to a legend, a sage named Durvasa worshiped Lord Shiva here.

What to do at Dal Lake in Dharamshala

A trip to Dal Lake can prove to be very special for you as you can do a lot of things while visiting the lake like enjoying a picnic, trekking, taking pictures of the beautiful hills with a panoramic view, and gazing at the lush green forest.

In the winter season, this place is filled with snow which can be seen above the trees, which provides a spectacular view of nature.

Spending a peaceful afternoon by the lake and watching the fishes is surely one of the most peaceful activities to do here.

Tourists visiting Dal Lake can also visit the beautiful Shiva temple located here. A fair is also held near this temple.

Boating is one of the most popular activities in Dal Lake, which gives you a breathtaking view of the hills during sunset.

Here you can also go fishing in the lake after taking permission from the authority.

What is the best time to visit Dal Lake

If you want to go boating in Dal Lake located in Dharamshala, then the best time to visit here is between May to October, during this time the weather is quite favorable and pleasant.

The place is completely covered with snow during the winter season and it becomes quite difficult to spend a peaceful time here. Boating here also remains closed during winters.

How to Reach Dal Lake

How to Reach by Rail

An overnight train journey is a good option to reach Dal Lake Dharamshala. The nearest major railway station is at Pathankot, 85 km away. Many trains going to Jammu and Kashmir stop at Pathankot.

You can take a taxi or bus from Pathankot to reach Dharamshala. There is also a small railway station, Kangra Mandir, just 22 km from Dharamshala, but no important trains stop here.

How To Reach By Car

Taxis are available at Gaggal Airport and Pathankot Railway Station to Dal Lake or Dharamshala. It takes approximately 3 hours to reach Dharamshala from Pathankot.

Delhi to Chandigarh, Kiratpur, and Bilaspur can take around 12-13 hours. Many luxury buses ply from Delhi and Shimla to Dharamshala.

How to Reach by Bus

Traveling to Dharamshala by bus to Dal Lake can prove to be a good option. Dharamshala is well connected to Delhi and many cities in North India through state-operated buses as well as private bus operator network. Delhi to Dharamshala is approximately 520 kilometers away.

How to Reach Air

If you want to travel by air to Dal Lake Dharamshala, then let us tell you that the nearest airport is located at Gaggal, about 13 kilometers from Dharamshala.

Gaggal Airport connects Dharamshala to Delhi with the help of Air India and Spice Jet flights.

If you are coming from any other part of India then the best option would be to take a flight to Chandigarh and book a taxi for your journey to Dharamshala, which is approximately 275 kms away.

