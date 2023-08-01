Kiratpur-Manali Four-lane to be built afresh; The road completely disappeared at many places

Shimla: Just before Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Himachal Pradesh, NHAI has prepared a blueprint of damage to NH. NHAI will now construct four-lane again at about a dozen places.

The National Highway has been destroyed here. Although traffic has been restored through an alternate arrangement, in the future NHAI will convert it back to four laning.

Along with this, NHAI will work on a plan to secure the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway as well as restore it for a long time.

This report will be handed over to Nitin Gadkari. Significantly, the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway has been badly damaged even before its inauguration.

Preparations were going on for the inauguration of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk section by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the monsoon. Although there is not much effect of rain on this part, but NH from Mandi to Manali has completely disappeared in many places.

Here NHAI has made alternate arrangements for the movement of vehicles. NHAI has now also closely inspected those places where there is a possibility of falling rocks due to heavy rains.

NHAI will do the work of setting up riots at these places. Apart from this, the places where the National Highway has completely disappeared will be reconstructed.

Landslides at many places in Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu

NHAI Regional Officer Abdul Basit said that the report of damage to the National Highway will be shared with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. NHAI has made alternate arrangements at most places.

Between Pandoh and Manali, there is a need to make four-lane again at about a dozen places. He told that there is a possibility of landslides due to rain in many parts between Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu. Efforts will be made to avoid it.