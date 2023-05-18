OPS in HRTC, NPS share will not be Deducted, Management Issued Notification after Approval from BOD

Shimla: The old pension system has now been restored for NPS employees of HRTC as well. After getting approval from the BOD of HRTC, the HRTC management has issued a notification in this regard.

A notification in this regard has been issued by HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday. It states that HRTC has adopted the office memo issued by the state government regarding restoration of old pension and the non-deduction of NPS share after the approval of BOD.

Under this, the old pension system has now been restored for HRTC employees as well. HRTC employees have been asked to give their opinion within 60 days.

That is, the employees will have to tell their option whether they want to take NPS or old pension. In this regard, orders have been issued by HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar to all division managers.

It has been said that the orders issued by the State Government should be complied with and a copy of this notification should be posted in all the depots, so that all the employees of HRTC can choose their option within 60 days.

It may be noted that this notification had already been issued in the rest of the departments of Himachal Pradesh. Orders in this regard were yet to be made in the Electricity Board and HRTC.

Now after getting approval, this notification has been implemented for HRTC employees. A copy of the SOP has also been attached along with the orders issued by the HRTC management. It has been told how the old pension system is being implemented in the state.

the staff said thanks

Employees are happy after the notification regarding the restoration of the old pension system in HRTC.

HRTC Joint Coordination Committee General Secretary Khemendra Gupta and President Samar Chauhan said that the HRTC management has issued a notification regarding the pending demand of the employees for the restoration of old pension to adopt OPS to the NPS employees of HRTC.

Transport Employees Joint Coordination Committee welcomed the decision and also expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.