Shri Ram Navami festival Celebrated with Pomp in Himachal, Devotees Thronged the Temples

Shri Ram Navami festival was celebrated with great pomp across the state today. On the day of Ram Navami festival, a huge crowd of devotees thronged the temples.

On the day of Ramnavami, the last Navratra of Chaitra month, Kanyapujan was performed in homes along with temples. Whereas barley seeds were kept in pots in the houses and after worshiping for 9 days, it was immersed on the last Navratri.

It is believed that during the days of Navratri, if devotees worship Maa Durga with devotion, then all their wishes are fulfilled. Bhandara was also organized at many places.