Education-Ministry-gives-big-relief-to-students,-criteria-of-75-percent-marks-in-JEE-Main-is-over

The Ministry of Education has given great relief to the students appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination Main.

In view of the demand of lakhs of candidates, the Union Ministry of Education has decided to do away with the criteria of 75% marks in JEE Main 2023.

The ministry has decided that students securing top 20 percentile of all boards will be eligible to apply for JEE Main exam.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Education, this relief is being given to the top 20 percentile students of all the education boards of the country including CBSE, ICSE Board, Bihar Board, UP Board, Rajasthan Board.

Even with low marks, you will be able to give JEE Advanced exam provided you are among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Mains exam.

This rule will help those candidates who must have scored less than 75 percent marks in aggregate in the 12th class board exam. Many of the top 20 percentile candidates in various state boards do not score 75 percentile.