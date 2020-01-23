Palampur girl who saved 3 lives gets bravery award

Palampur : It was the exemplary courage exhibited by Alaika Sharma (15), student of Anuradha Public Senior Secondary School in Maranda near Palampur in Kangra district, which has won her the national bravery award.

Alaika had managed to save three lives after a car accident that has brought her this recognition. The vehicle had got stuck in a tree after it skidded off the road. Her name figures on the list of 22 children from all over the country who will be honoured for showing bravery.

Alaika, despite being injured in a car accident, which had rolled down a hill, managed to climb up and seek help so that her grandfather Capt KK Awasthi (retd), mother Savita and the driver could be given immediate medical aid. Her bravery in walking up the hill in an injured condition and seeking help from passersby saved three lives.

The National Bravery Awards were started by the Indian Council for Child Welfare in 1957 to recognise children for outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire others to emulate their example. The ICCW has honoured 1,004 children with the award, including 703 boys and 301 girls. Each awardee receives a medal, a certificate and cash.

