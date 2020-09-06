Chandigarh-Manali highway restored to traffic after landslide blocked it

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored to traffic movement on Sunday evening.

The highway was closed for traffic movement since Saturday morning due to a massive landslide at Dwada in Mandi.

A large number of vehicles had got stuck on both sides of the road. These were either coming to Mandi from Kullu side or going to Kullu from Mandi side. A majority of the commuters walked back to either Kullu or Mandi.

Many landslides were reported in the area since Saturday morning. A huge portion of a hilltop came down on the road and the land continued to slide, posing a threat to the workforce of the district administration and the National Highways Authority of India who were trying to restore the highway.

Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Shrawan Manta said the workforce and the machinery had been engaged to clear the road but land kept sliding.

