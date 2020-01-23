Fresh snowfall in himachal

Mandi : Several mountainous roads in Himachal pradesh were closed for vehicles following a fresh bout of snowfall in the state while light rainfall was reported from some areas on tuesday.

kelyong was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh with a minimum temperature of minus 10.2 degree Celsius.

Rainfall recorded

Palampur : 12.4 mm

Dharmshala : 13.6

Shimla and Manali : 2 mm

kufri,fagu and mashobra,kharapathar,narkanda roads were closed due to snowfall.

Sub zero temperture were recorded at Manali,Kufri,Dalhousie and shimla.

