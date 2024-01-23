Massive fire in Sundernagar, 17 room house reduced to ashes

A massive fire has taken place in Nehra of Police Post Nehri under the Police Station Colony of Sundernagar, and a 17-room house has been turned into a pile of ashes. There has been a loss of approximately Rs 65 lakh in the fire.

According to the information, due to a sudden fire late on Monday night, the three-storey slate-clad house of Bhag Singh’s son Tavru Ram, which had about 17 rooms, was reduced to ashes.

There was a loss of about Rs 65 lakh in the fire. Nine people from two families lived in a three-storey house. On the spot, revenue officials have given a relief amount and the loss is being assessed.