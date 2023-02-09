Land Acquisition will happen in Ten Villages; Bhanupali-Bilaspur Rail Line needs 40.54 Hectares of land

The land will be acquired in ten villages for Bhanupali to Bilaspur rail line. A notification in this regard has been issued by the state government. Principal Secretary of, the Transport Department- RD Nazim has ordered this.

A track of 63 km will be prepared from Bhanupali to Beri in Bilaspur. The construction work of the railway track will be done in three phases in which tracks from zero to 20 km in the first phase, 20 to 52 km in the second phase, and 52 to 63 km in the third phase will be manufactured.

In the first phase of the rail track, the land acquisition work has been completed for the 0 to 20-kilometer track, while the land acquisition work is going on for the other phase track.

Northern Railway/Railway Vikas Nigam Limited for construction of rail line in villages Nog, Balhi Billa, Balhi Jhaleda, Bharthu, Bagdi, Beri Rajdian, Khater, Bhater Uparli, Barmana Tehsil Sadar Ki Mandi, District Bilaspur Total area 538-13-05 Bigha ie 40.54-hectare land will be acquired for the construction of Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri, new broad gauge railway line project. A target has been fixed to start rail service from Bhanupali to Bilaspur by 2025.

21 major bridges will be constructed on the railway track from Bhanupali to Beri in Bilaspur.

In this, the work of five bridges is going on and the design of 16 has been prepared. Apart from this, 20 tunnels will be constructed for the Bhanupali to Bilaspur Beri railway track.

