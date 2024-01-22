JEE Mains admit card released; 12 lakh candidates have registered

The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2024 examination to be held on January 24. Candidates appearing in the JEE Mains exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of NTA.

The first session of JEE Mains exam will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024. On the first day, the JEE Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts. B.Arch/B.Planning examination will be conducted on the first day.

The B.Tech/BE examination will take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024. The first shift exam will be conducted from 9 to 12 in the morning and the second shift exam will be conducted from 3 to 6 in the afternoon.

To download the JEE Mains 2024 admit card, candidates have to log in using their login details like application number and date of birth.

On the day of the examination, candidates will have to bring the printout copy of the admit card in the prescribed format. Along with this, a photo ID and necessary documents will have to be brought. The admit card will have instructions related to the exam date and exam hall, which candidates should read carefully only after going to the exam centre.

Read the reporting time, address of the examination center and other conditions carefully on the admit card. Candidates will have to read all the instructions related to the examination carefully. Candidates are advised to read all the information given on the admit card carefully and match it.

In case of any problem on the admit card, inform NTA immediately. Let us tell you that about 12 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JEE Mains 2024.