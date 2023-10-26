Pre World Cup starts in Billing, thrill of paragliding will last for a week

Shimla: Pre-World Cup competition has started today in the world famous Bir-Billing valley for paragliding. Special guest Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal inaugurated the competition by flagging off.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal said that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has announced to make Kangra district the tourism capital and under that, paragliding is being promoted in Billing.

The matches will start from October 27 and there will be a ban on flights due to the match being held in Dharamshala on October 28.

Billing Paragliding Association President Anurag Sharma said that a havan was organized at the take off point of Billing this morning. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will honor the winners at the closing ceremony on November 2.

More than 188 paraglider pilots from 33 countries have registered for the Cross Country Paragliding Pre-World Cup.

District Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman said that under the instructions of the Chief Minister, all preparations have been completed for organizing the competition. For the first time, a carnival is being organized during the competition.