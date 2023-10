Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has entered IGMC. He was brought to the hospital late at night. The Chief Minister suddenly felt pain in his stomach. After this he was brought to IGMC for immediate treatment.

Here he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors. It is being told that his ultrasound and other tests have been done. However, at present the condition of the Chief Minister is stable and he is under the supervision of doctors in the special ward.