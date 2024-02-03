Bus service stopped on HRTC’s 800 route, hundreds of routes affected

Shimla: Due to two days of heavy rain and snowfall in the state, bus services on 800 routes of HRTC have been affected. Apart from HRTC, private buses have also not been able to run on their routes. More than 200 routes have been affected in Shimla division.

The routes of Upper Shimla have been affected the most due to snowfall. According to HRTC, most buses are stuck in Upper Shimla. There are many buses which are stuck in half the routes.

Apart from this, bus services have been affected on many routes in Chamba, Pangi, Bharmour, Keylong, Rohtang, around Atal Tunnel, Manali, Dalhousie, Shimla and Kinnaur. 59 routes of the Shimla division of HRTC are suspended and 52 routes are closed.

Apart from this, 24 routes of Reckong Peo are suspended and three routes are closed. Two routes of Taradevi have been suspended, 85 routes of Taradevi-Nerava have been suspended and 18 routes have been closed.

29 routes of Rohru are suspended and five routes are closed, 13 routes of Rampur are suspended and seven routes are closed, seven routes of Karsog are suspended, 43 routes of rural areas of Shimla are suspended and 17 routes are closed.

Apart from this, ten routes to Solan have been suspended and two routes have been closed. Traffic had come to a standstill in the state’s Manali Keylong, Dalhousie, Pangi, Bharmour, Kinnaur, Rohtang, around Atal Tunnel, upper areas of Manali and Shimla since Thursday.

Life came to a standstill in high altitude areas

Bus services on 800 routes of Himachal Road Transport Corporation have been affected. Private buses also remained stuck at many places in many areas of the state.

People had to face problems due to buses not running. In the high altitude areas of the state, buses were not run due to slippery roads due to snowfall.