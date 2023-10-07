Shastri’s batchwise recruitment begins; Appointment will be made on 494 posts, orders given to complete the target in two months

Shimla: Batchwise recruitment process for the post of Shastri has started in the schools of the state. In a letter issued to the Deputy Directors on September 26, the Directorate of Education had given instructions to start the recruitment process soon.

After this, batchwise recruitment process has been started in many districts. Batchwise recruitment orders have been issued for 52 posts in the Kangra district. The Directorate of Elementary Education had released the details of the posts allotted for nine districts.

Shastri recruitment is to be done on a total of 494 posts in nine districts. Out of these, 50 percent posts are to be filled on batchwise basis. Education Minister Rohit Thakur has given a target of two months to complete the batchwise recruitment process.

Currently, 494 posts have been allotted to only nine districts, posts have not been allotted to three districts, Bilaspur, Chamba and Lahaul Spiti.

50 percent of Shastri posts are to be filled by direct recruitment through Public Service Commission. Requisition will be sent to the Commission for direct recruitment. On September 19, orders were given to the Directorate by the Education Secretary to start the recruitment process for 5291 posts.

After this, the recruitment process has started at the district level. In the education department, there are 2276 posts of TGT, 2521 posts of JBT and 494 posts of Shastri. In this, 2600 posts will be filled by batchwise and 2691 posts will be filled by direct recruitment.

Out of these, Shastri has 494 posts. Recruitment to 494 posts of Shastri is to be done as per NCTE rules. The process of amending recruitment rules is quite lengthy.

It takes a lot of time. Due to this, a decision has been taken at the state government level. The government has decided to implement the amendment of NCTE in the state.