Driver found trapped between truck tires on Kiratpur-Manali four-lane, died of suffocation

A painful road accident has occurred on Kiratpur-Manali four-lane. Here a truck driver was found trapped between the tire of his own truck and the crash barrier. The truck driver died due to suffocation in this accident.

The deceased driver has been identified as Vikram Singh, son of Rampal, resident of Dadi Bari, Jhanduta tehsil. Other drivers passing through the four-lane saw the driver trapped and immediately informed the police.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and started investigation into the cause of the accident. The local administration has also provided immediate relief of Rs 25 thousand to the family of deceased Vikram.