Garg: Fake BPL card holders to face action

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg today said strict action would be taken against those who were misusing facilities provided to BPL and Antyodaya families.

The minister said it was unfortunate that ineligible people were availing undue advantage of BPL and Antyodaya facilities.

At least 125 fake card holders had been identified across the state so far and the number was likely to increase further.

He said all fake card holders would be identified and strict action would be taken against them. Action would be taken against those people also who had recommended the names of fake beneficiaries.

Source : The Tribune

