Shimla, Kufri receive fresh spell of snow

Parts of Shimla district received a fresh spell of snow on Friday morning, disrupting traffic in the region.

Shimla got 3 cm of snowfall, while the nearby tourist town of Kufri got 23 cm between Thursday 5.30 pm and Friday 8.30 am, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Supply of essential commodities to areas beyond Dhalli was hit as roads were closed for traffic near Kufri, Narkanda, Khara Pathar and Khidki as they were slippery.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Kufri recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius followed by Shimla 0.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 1.7 degrees Celsius and Manali 4 degrees Celsius.

Machines have been deployed to clear the snow and the roads would be by functional by afternoon, said Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal. He advised commuters to drive safely.—with PTI

