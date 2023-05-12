Preparation for major administrative reshuffle in Himachal, many IAS, HAS officers will be transferred

Shimla: Preparations have started for a major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh. Many IAS and HAS officers are going to be transferred soon.

As soon as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached Shimla, the buzz started in this regard. There is speculation that several department heads, including some district deputy commissioners, may be replaced.

This exercise is pending for the last two months due to the budget session of the Vidhansabha and Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

Since the formation of the Congress government in the state, there have been slight reshuffles in the departments of high officials.

The Congress government has changed the Deputy Commissioners of Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Solan districts.

In Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu and Una districts, only the Deputy Commissioners appointed during the previous government are serving.

The Deputy Commissioners of these five districts are likely to be changed in the upcoming transfer list. Apart from this, there is talk of changing many department heads.

The government has so far transferred the sub-divisional officers on a large scale. There is also a possibility of reshuffle in the departments of IAS and HAS officers serving in the state secretariat.

It is possible that a decision in this regard can be taken by the Personnel Department within a week.