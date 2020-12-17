Six newly-constituted MCs in Himachal go to polls on January 10

The State Election Commission on Thursday notified elections for the six newly-constituted Municipal Councils of Amb, Chirgaon, Kandaghat, Nerwa, Nirmand and Anni, with polling to take place on January 10.

The State Election Commission today issued the election schedule. The model code of conduct has come into force in these six Municipal Councils from today, till the completion of the entire election process on January 12, 2020.

The State Government had created these six Municipal Councils in the recent past. As per the election schedule, the nomination for the polls will be filed on December 24, 26 and 28, scrutiny on December 29 and withdrawal on December 31.

The list of contesting candidates showing the allotted to the candidates will be affixed on December 31. The list of polling stations will be pasted on or before December 24. The polling will take place on January 10 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on immediately after the polling on January 10 itself. The polling process will get over on January 12.

