Crowd gathered in Nagrota to bid last farewell to the soldier martyred in Leh Ladakh.

Shimla: When the mortal remains of the deceased soldier of Lily village of Nagrota Bagwan, who attained supreme glory during his services in protecting the motherland in the inaccessible area of Leh Ladakh, reached his ancestral village on the fourth day on Thursday, a crowd of people gathered to get the last glimpse.

After the delay due to bad weather, a large number of people reached Baroh Chowk to welcome their beloved and the mortal remains, carried in an army vehicle, was taken to the ancestral village in the form of a convoy of vehicles and a procession.

On the way, there were school children and a large number of villagers, including children, elderly and women. Everyone showered flowers with teary eyes and raised slogans in his honour.

During this period, the atmosphere in the entire area remained sad and every eye looked moist. It is noteworthy that the news of the tragic death of Happy, a 25-year-old youth from Lily village, had reached here.

He was serving in Leh under the Punjab Regiment and was undergoing treatment under the supervision of the army after becoming unwell due to severe cold.